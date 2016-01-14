Dalius Stuoka | logo designer

Eye + Kettlebell Logo Design

Eye + Kettlebell Logo Design gym fitness kettlebell weights eye branding brand design identity icon logo
An icon I've designed recently for a projected related to fitness/training. An online site that helps people locate / find trainers/gyms.

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
