Deku Mask fun illustration flat mask deku link majoras mask zelda
Starting a new project that is a throw back to my first shot of Majora's Mask. I really like the mask designs in this game so I am trying to recreate a few with my personal flair. Planning to turn these into stickers at the end. Let me know what you think!

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
