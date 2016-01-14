home page // app design

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here you can see the Home Page from a personal Ebook project called hard candy.
Every character (with a bouncing red dot) is clickable and opens her own original story.
** Come and see the FULL project: (with the extension of little red riding hood) https://www.behance.net/gallery/15735937/Interactive-Ebook-Hard-candy **
My theme revolves around classical children's fairytales. I chose to create an interactive book where I present contemporary morals and lessons from these time-honored fairytales.
This Ebook is for adults who want to know a little more about the fairy tale that they knew as children, and relevent articles revolving around their moral