home page // app design

Here you can see the Home Page from a personal Ebook project called hard candy.

Every character (with a bouncing red dot) is clickable and opens her own original story.

** Come and see the FULL project: (with the extension of little red riding hood) https://www.behance.net/gallery/15735937/Interactive-Ebook-Hard-candy **

My theme revolves around classical children's fairytales. I chose to create an interactive book where I present contemporary morals and lessons from these time-honored fairytales.

This Ebook is for adults who want to know a little more about the fairy tale that they knew as children, and relevent articles revolving around their moral