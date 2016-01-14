Luke Patton

Conjure: TCG Assistant

Finally getting around to posting the end result of my latest side project, Conjure. Conjure is my second iOS app, a Trading Card Game assistant designed for competitive Magic: The Gathering players.

You can find links and read more about the project below:
http://friendofpixels.com/projects/conjure

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
