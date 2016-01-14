Chris Corsi

Building a Better Budnick WIP

Chris Corsi
Chris Corsi
  • Save
Building a Better Budnick WIP grunge texture wip terminator 2 design character illustration
Download color palette

My favorite part of designing narrative driven characters, is taking inspiration from other characters.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
Chris Corsi
Chris Corsi

More by Chris Corsi

View profile
    • Like