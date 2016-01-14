Jose Berrio

Latinoamérica Suena Logo

animal jungle texture pattern poison animal print trippy branding logo psychedelic music latin
Logo and pattern design for Latinoamérica Suena, a music festival created in Bogota which aim to showcase emerging bands from the region mixing traditional rhytms with contemporary sounds, such as electronica and psychedelia.

