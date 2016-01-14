Rupinder

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel desiconography patel sardar graphic vector minimal line india icon flat design daily
Vallabhbhai Jhaverbhai Patel, often addressed as Sardar , was an Indian barrister and statesman, who played a leading role in the country's struggle for independence and guided its integration into a united, independent nation. 🇮🇳🎉 | Popular Indian Freedom Fighters •8 of 9•

This is a part of a self-driven daily design project, on Instagram @singhrupinder showcasing Indian "desi" icons.
Need your valuable feedback.
Thanks

