Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Vallabhbhai Jhaverbhai Patel, often addressed as Sardar , was an Indian barrister and statesman, who played a leading role in the country's struggle for independence and guided its integration into a united, independent nation. 🇮🇳🎉 | Popular Indian Freedom Fighters •8 of 9•

This is a part of a self-driven daily design project, on Instagram @singhrupinder showcasing Indian "desi" icons.

Need your valuable feedback.

Thanks