Jose Berrio

The Ascension of David Bowie

Jose Berrio
Jose Berrio
  • Save
The Ascension of David Bowie thin white duke stars space color illustration rock aladdin sane ziggy stardust starman bowie david bowie
Download color palette

A small tribute to one of the biggest inspirations that has landed in this planet.

Jose Berrio
Jose Berrio

More by Jose Berrio

View profile
    • Like