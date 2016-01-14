Liv & Gigi - secondary monogram

Secondary monogram and pattern for 9- and 10-year old sisters Liv and Gigi, who act, dance, sing pop music, and do voice overs.

Liv's favorite color is Tiffany Blue, and Gigi's is pink. The girls perform as a duo, so I wanted to create a secondary combined monogram for them. It depicts a stacked L and G, and the combined shape is intended to reflect a script italicized ampersand.

Click the image to see detail.

More to come...

See the full presentation on my website and on Behance.