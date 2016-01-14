Tank Top Mockup of a Group of Friends at a Tennis Court

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This tank top mockup featuring a group of friends at a tennis court could work perfectly for you to advertise your latest sportswear clothing line within context. To customize this tank top mockup just choose an image featuring one of your designs, upload it onto the template and Placeit will automatically resize it and adjust it for you. Never before had creating visual content been this easy, but now thanks to Placeit you can do it in just a couple of minutes! Start using clothing mockups today and finally get the recognition you deserve!