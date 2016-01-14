Yurii Syvak

Shanghai city

Yurii Syvak
Yurii Syvak
  • Save
Shanghai city pattern urban colors construction building shanghai city
Download color palette

The city which will impress you by it`s architecture. Sketches of city created on my travel.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
Yurii Syvak
Yurii Syvak

More by Yurii Syvak

View profile
    • Like