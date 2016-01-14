Code This Lab srl

3D Models: White Golfer 9068 Tris

3D Models: White Golfer 9068 Tris
Low poly model suitable for Real Time Applications.

This model was realized using 3D Studio Max (version 2014) and default scanline rendering engine.

Further info: https://goo.gl/b10ULN
Video: https://goo.gl/53pkrD

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
