Music Church Man

Music Church Man man dance avatar face icon illustration
Recently, I create a series of Architecture Illustrations, I feel in love with them. And I have an idea that i can make some Architecture avatar with crazy face ,cool hair and big nose.

This Night Church Man is the first avatar based on Good Night Church , hope you like it~

Night Church Man
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
