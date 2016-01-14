Half & Half

January 14, 1967

Half & Half
Half & Half
  • Save
January 14, 1967 daily history illustration icon human be-in acid love peace
Download color palette

30,000 people attend The Human Be-In at Golden Gate Park, launching the Summer of Love.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
Half & Half
Half & Half

More by Half & Half

View profile
    • Like