Code This Lab srl

3D Models: White Skier Cg

Code This Lab srl
Code This Lab srl
  • Save
3D Models: White Skier Cg downhill ski winter sports computer graphics skier 3d 3d model
Download color palette

High resolution skier suitable for high definition images and general animations.

This model was realized using 3D Studio Max (version 2014) and Vray rendering engine (version 3.0)

Further info: https://goo.gl/P7uILF
Video: https://goo.gl/FOhhSI

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
Code This Lab srl
Code This Lab srl

More by Code This Lab srl

View profile
    • Like