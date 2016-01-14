Halil Ergül

THY Communication App

Halil Ergül
Halil Ergül
  • Save
THY Communication App fly mockup app mobile design türk hava yolları turkish airlines thy
Download color palette

This app mockup was designed to fulfill the needs of an internal corporate communications for Turkish Airlines.

High resolution click here.

Hope you like it!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
Halil Ergül
Halil Ergül

More by Halil Ergül

View profile
    • Like