Shamrock-ball

Shamrock-ball sport icon logo lettering oneline thicklines linework illustration vintage vector retro
Revised and streamlined a vintage-style design for the Celtics. Thicklines!

Rebound of
Celtics Retro marks
By Kevin Zwirble
