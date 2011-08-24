Jeff Golenski

Midnight Shift Cards (2011)

Jeff Golenski
Jeff Golenski
  • Save
Midnight Shift Cards (2011) business cards design foil stamp midnight shift studio branding print web photography
Download color palette

16 pt silk laminated. 2 color foil. full color both sides.
More detailed shots here: http://www.behance.net/gallery/Midnight-Shift-Studio-Business-Cards-(2011)/2012127

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2011
Jeff Golenski
Jeff Golenski

More by Jeff Golenski

View profile
    • Like