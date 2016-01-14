OFFKR

Flytag Logo airporttag flytag flying aeroplane air symbol brand mark logo
Still a work in progress, but I think we're on the right track here. Circle and triangle represents the tag, which is attached to the bag at the airport. Colors refer to the sky, and thin lines are shaped like an airplane.

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
