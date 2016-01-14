Jonas De Geest
Duke & Grace

String phone

Jonas De Geest
Duke & Grace
Jonas De Geest for Duke & Grace
Hire Us
  • Save
String phone illustration phone string lines orange logo
Download color palette

The string phone in the logo represents a direct connection between the marketing agency and its end user.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
Duke & Grace
Duke & Grace
Hire Us

More by Duke & Grace

View profile
    • Like