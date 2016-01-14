RD UX/UI
RonDesignLab

6th Week (Thursday) - Navigation App

RD UX/UI
RonDesignLab
RD UX/UI for RonDesignLab
Hire Us
  • Save
6th Week (Thursday) - Navigation App sketch tracking gps navigation search area map location rondesignlab mobile app area search
Download color palette

Download FREE Sketch file

Hi, There

Continuing 12 Weeks Marathon (including weekends) to improve my sketch mobile skills.

--------------

You can read about "how it was" on Medium. Also you can see top shots on Behance

We're available for new projects
hello@rondesignlab.com

You can find us here:
Instagram
Pinterest
Facebook

RonDesignLab
RonDesignLab
Design & Development Firm
Hire Us

More by RonDesignLab

View profile
    • Like