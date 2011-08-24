Max Fiedler

Mexer Gary Numan – Cars

Max Fiedler
Max Fiedler
  • Save
Mexer Gary Numan – Cars illustration print book black and white ink contribution
Download color palette

http://mexer.pigsell.com/189299/45-A-SINGLE-COVER-ALBUM
Contribution for the »45 – A SINGLE COVER ALBUM« project from Poste Aérienne;
black and white hardcover-book, 84 pages;
> more info: poste-aerienne.blogspot.com/2009/10/out-now-45-single-cov...

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2011
Max Fiedler
Max Fiedler

More by Max Fiedler

View profile
    • Like