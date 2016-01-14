Ryan Vatzlavick

Poster Child: Using Adobe Illustrator Like A Star

Poster Child: Using Adobe Illustrator Like A Star posters art design poster class learn skillshare adobe illustrator
Hey everyone, want to brush up your skills in Adobe Illustrator while making a sweet poster?! Check out my class Poster Child: Using Adobe Illustrator Like A Star on Skillshare! It is currently the number one option for Adobe Illustrator classes!

Also enjoy a free month of Skillshare on me with this link: http://skl.sh/1ZnCu1b

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
