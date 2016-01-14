Martin Solveig Site

Currently working on a site for this dude, probably one of my favorite DJ's right now too. Excited to pump out more work for this one!

This was my first iteration of how I felt the site needed to look. His content speaks for itself in regards to his current branding (bright colors and funky patterns) so I felt the site doesn't need to be over the top and full of colorful backgrounds or those crazy drop shadows that are super hot right now, so for now we'll let the patterns and the album covers do the talking.

Also still figuring out what other types of content can live on the page I'll post up a full page view once it's complete, still definitely a work in progress :) Happy Thursday!