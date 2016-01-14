Matt Kauzlarich
Studio 1344

Clearmont Elementary

Matt Kauzlarich
Studio 1344
Matt Kauzlarich for Studio 1344
Hire Us
  • Save
Clearmont Elementary mural eagles eagle mascot school elementary
Download color palette

A huge mural inside the school!

D04f524f4cacc1a13ae965a525c5c8fb
Rebound of
Clearmont Eagles
By Matt Kauzlarich
View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
Studio 1344
Studio 1344
B R A N D T O W I N
Hire Us

More by Studio 1344

View profile
    • Like