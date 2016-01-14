Matt Kauzlarich
Clearmont Eagles

Clearmont Eagles eagles eagle mascot school elementary
Primary mark for Clearmont Elementary!

View the full project and case study at our website:
http://studio1344.com/portfolio/ccsd59/

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
