Ping Zhu

silver fox

Ping Zhu
Ping Zhu
  • Save
silver fox animals illustration fox gouache
Download color palette

working on some personal pieces and trying some new dry-brushing techniques.

update: finished illu: http://instagr.am/p/LKPjG/?ref=nf

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2011
Ping Zhu
Ping Zhu

More by Ping Zhu

View profile
    • Like