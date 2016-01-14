Jakub Kowalczyk
Icons for Symu.co website

Icons for Symu.co website iconset ux ui symu website vector line icons
Today I want to show You icons that we designed for new Symu.co website. What do You think?

Check it live at Symu.co

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
