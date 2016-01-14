Marius Mellebye

Pencil "T" Sketch..

Pencil "T" Sketch.. filigree scrolls pencil sketch
Today, I was thinking to do some real sketching, even tho I´ll probably digitalise it in the end, but I thought the "T" needed some attention.. and human touch :-) What do you think?

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
