Luc Chaffard

Cozy - Back Up & Share your Photos

Luc Chaffard
Luc Chaffard
  • Save
Cozy - Back Up & Share your Photos files picture phone mobile outline icons
Download color palette

Cozy is a project made for people who want to get their online data back.
Back up your photos on your own cloud and share it to the people you love.

Check it out :
Back Up & Share your Photos

And don't forget to press L to show some love

(☞ﾟ∀ﾟ)☞

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
Luc Chaffard
Luc Chaffard
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Luc Chaffard

View profile
    • Like