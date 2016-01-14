burak beceren

Bakers & Customers

Bakers & Customers flat colorful mistikseftali burak beceren animation graphic design character design customer baker
Rejected (by customer) Characters that i created for Kraken (Animation studio)

For Full presentation: https://www.behance.net/gallery/32892057/Bakers-Customers

