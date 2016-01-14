Liam Bolton

Content Email (Jello Version)

Liam Bolton
Liam Bolton
  • Save
Content Email (Jello Version) date user content dashboard grab ux ui jello bounce drop
Download color palette

An experiment with our email creator to see the limits of how much bounce I could add into the animation. How much bounce is too much bounce?

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
Liam Bolton
Liam Bolton
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Liam Bolton

View profile
    • Like