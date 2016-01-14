Aloïs Castanino

Social game previews

Aloïs Castanino
Aloïs Castanino
  • Save
Social game previews gaming gambling game roulette minesweepers plinko chart blackjack casino bitcoin flat ui
Download color palette

Game thumbnails set for a social gaming website.🎲🎰

---

Looking for a game designer?
✅ Feel free to reach me at aloiscastanino@gmail.com

Aloïs Castanino
Aloïs Castanino

More by Aloïs Castanino

View profile
    • Like