Premium Exhibitions Key Visual SS14 - Peacock

Premium Exhibitions Key Visual SS14 - Peacock artwork geometric colors structure eyes diamond collage aquarell visual peacock key visual illustration
One of many key visuals designed for PREMIUM Exhibitions GmbH - a berlin-based company responsible for numerous fashion events and tradeshows.
The peacock embodies the beauty of the fashion and design creations waiting to be viewed and discovered at their event "Designer Sale".

