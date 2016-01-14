Code This Lab srl

HTML5 Game: Air Hockey

air hockey physics game sport game game hockey
This game has been developed with Construct 2 R207

Air Hockey is a HTML5 air hockey game. Choose the game difficulty, play against the CPU, and remember: the first one to score 15 points wins!

Try the game and get more info here: http://goo.gl/7Ht2Xb

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
