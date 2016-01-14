Code This Lab srl

HTML5 Game: Flowers

This game has been developed in HTML5/js and third-party library CreateJs.

Flowers is a HTML5 Puzzle game. The aim of the game is to connect all matching flowers and cover the entire board!

Try the game and get more info here: http://goo.gl/J6FAPA

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
