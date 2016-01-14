KathrinRoedl

Adventure Backpack - Holiday month 1/366

Adventure Backpack - Holiday month 1/366 3d illustration cgi illustration icon design item rendering modeling holiday aida 3d adventure backpack
New Year. New Models.
I try hard to post a daily model this year.
There will be a topic each month.
Perfect topic for January is holidays ;)

Adventure holiday 3D icon design for our Client AIDA Cruises

