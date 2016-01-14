John Suder

Brooklyn, NYC

Brooklyn, NYC
More lettering fun with the Apple Pencil/iPad Pro setup. I did a quick sketch of the lettering with a Tombow Dual Brush Pen on paper, then shot a photo of it.

I imported the photo into Procreate and did a trace and clean up.

Procreate can export layered PSD files, so I sent the file to my Google Drive and pulled into Photoshop on my MacBook Pro, where the final composite with the bridge photograph was made.

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
