Think Moto Calendar 2016

Think Moto Calendar 2016
Hey! We hope you had a good start into the new year! We recently designed this calendar for 2016 which features 12 steps of our design process, visualized by icons. Can you guess some of them? ;-)
Tip: Some of them are #sprintplanning #deadline #framework.

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
