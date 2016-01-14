Neel

GoIbibo redesign concept - Sign Up

GoIbibo redesign concept - Sign Up material design android ios mobile ux ui design travel
We all know no one likes to fill up an age old sign up form to join a service. So why not make it a little fun more for them.

This is a part of the redesign concept of GoIbibo's mobile apps for iOS and Android.

Full project coming soon

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
