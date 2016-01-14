🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Hello guys,
I'm so excited to be a part of this great community, thank you Onut-Adrian Furtuna for the invitation.
This is a logo I've recently made for my alien friends, who needed a logo for their team. They are planning on attacking the Earth with great design and I'm also on board.
See you soon!