Hello guys,
I'm so excited to be a part of this great community, thank you Onut-Adrian Furtuna for the invitation.

This is a logo I've recently made for my alien friends, who needed a logo for their team. They are planning on attacking the Earth with great design and I'm also on board.

See you soon!

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
