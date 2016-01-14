Charline Vergoz

Virus

Virus vector funny disease virus
Happy new year folks!!
One of my resolution is to spend more time on side project and illustrative jokes.
Last week, I began to draw a virus/monster serie on my note book and decided to give it color on illustrator. I hope you will enjoy it :)

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
