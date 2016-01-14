UI Garage - Specific mobile and web design patterns

Philippe Hong

Really excited to announce that @Michael Wong and I have launched UI Garage!

We're motivated to curating the most extensive and specific mobile and web design inspiration library for you all.

We'd love to hear what you think and your feedback: UI Garage We've also submitted UI Garage to Product Hunt which can be found here.

Cheers!

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
