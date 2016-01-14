Linus Josephson

Den Fjärde Väggen

Den Fjärde Väggen brand icon illustration logo logotype symbol vector podcast itunes cover futura game
Logotype/Itunes cover art for a Swedish interview podcast about game development and game design called "Den Fjärde Väggen" ("The Fourth Wall").

Loosely inspired by the simplicity and aesthetics of vintage travel posters.

Jan 14, 2016
