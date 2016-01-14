Steve Fox

10 Years of Grooveland

10 Years of Grooveland
Most recent design for a new compilation coming soon on the Grooveland Music record label. I really enjoyed customising the numbering to give it a musical theme. I think this might do well as a short promo animation for the release...if only there was more time!

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
