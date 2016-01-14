Egill Harðar

Landing page detail

Egill Harðar
Egill Harðar
  • Save
Landing page detail app image blue play button video phone
Download color palette

Just a detail from a thing I'm working on.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
Egill Harðar
Egill Harðar
20+ years of web design and UI

More by Egill Harðar

View profile
    • Like