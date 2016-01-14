Shot 098 - Calories Calculator

Today's upload is a take on a calorie counter that's more focused in calories eaten/burned, and giving you a total representation as a result. The middle diamond tracks your progress against a predetermined goal, whilst the others grow towards a recommended limit based on your fitness profile.

I was inspired a little by the Lifesum format of calories in/out, but decided to focus purely on those stats without going into too much detail. I also went into landscape mode because it just seems a bit underutilised as a format, but the main intention was to have created something that strikes the balance of ambience and usefulness. Enjoyed the result of this one in the end!

@2x. Thoughts welcome.