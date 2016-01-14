Sac Birkin Hermes

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Tradee is the new way to buy, sell and trade your beautiful items.
List your items as easy as take a photo, add some wishes and discover instantly what others are ready to offer in exchange.
Afraid of spending hours to find the best deal on a list ? Let our trade machine find the best offers, and directly chat in the app with the owner to make the deal.
Tradee is curated for the beautiful things only, using an amazing UI, offering you the best experience of all marketplace based on a social network.