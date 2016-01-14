Richard Keeling

3 Shapes No7

abstract minimal shadow shapes print poster illustration
Experimental abstract minimal posters only using 1 square, 1 circle and 1 triangle.

Designed by Richard Keeling, a freelance graphic designer / illustrator living in south east London.

www.richardkeelingdesign.com

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
