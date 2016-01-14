Hi mates! Why not combine fun with intelligence, just the way it's featured in the logo I made for Tootl? This lovely persona is a helping hand when it comes to choosing a venue for a visit! Dive into the world of entertainment and keep track of all your intersects just in one place. Sounds alluring, doesn't it?

Besides, don't forget to check out a Tubik Studio blog on how to come up with a smart logo here.

